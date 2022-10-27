Ahead of midterms, counties in Southern MN and Northern Iowa see strong early voting turnout

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – With the election less than two weeks away, recent NBC News poll shows strong voter interest in this midterm election season. According to some local election officials, they have also been seeing strong early-voter turnout.

So far in Minnesota, the most recent data from October 20 is showing more than 468,000 ballots submitted with more than 172,000 absentee ballots accepted. In Olmsted County, Election Manager Luke Turner said they are seeing numbers similar to 2018.

“It’s taken a step back from 2020, which is what we expected,” Turner said. “But, it’s too early to tell if we’ll see more or less voter absentee voter turnout from 2018, but it’s pretty similar so far.”

In Mower County, officials said it’s been busier than past elections.

“Looking at the last midterm I had worked as well, these are very strong, good numbers in the absentee setting,” Mower County Chief Deputy Auditor-Treasurer Amanda Kiefer said.

In Iowa, Cerro Gordo County has reportedly received more than 3,000 absentee ballots since last Wednesday. Cerro Gordo County Auditor Adam Wedmore said it’s busier than previous recent elections.

“This has actually been very steady,” Wedmore said. “We’ve had over 200 voters per day in our office, which is higher than a general, non-presidential election. If it continues, we expect a really good turnout for absentee voting which will hopefully carry over to a good turnout election day as well.”

Election Day is Nov. 8. For more information on voting in Minnesota, click here.

For more information on voting in Iowa, click here.

