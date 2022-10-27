7 injured after train derails at Missouri amusement park

By KY3 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
NEAR BRANSON, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) - Emergency personnel say seven people were injured when a train derailed at an amusement park in Missouri.

The incident happened Wednesday evening aboard the Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train at the Silver Dollar City theme park near Branson. Officials say the train crash happened around 6 p.m. and the train was nearly full of passengers when it crashed.

Silver Dollar City reported six guests and one amusement park employee were injured, and their injuries are minor to moderate.

In viewer videos, you can see the cars on the ground. You can also see wheels on the tracks without the cars.

Investigators with the Division of Fire Safety were called to Silver Dollar City to investigate.

Silver Dollar City released this statement to KY3 News:

Silver Dollar City confirms that earlier this evening, sections of the Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train derailed from the track. Onsite paramedics provided emergency care until first responders arrived. Six guests and one employee have been transported by ambulance to nearby medical facilities.

At this time, we are wholeheartedly focused on providing support for guests and team members in partnership with Stone County first responders.

Further updates will be provided as information becomes available.

Emergency crews responded to an incident at Silver Dollar City, an amusement park near Branson,...
Emergency crews responded to an incident at Silver Dollar City, an amusement park near Branson, Missouri.(ky3)

