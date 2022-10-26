Wabasha National Eagle Center honoring veterans throughout November

WABASHA, Minn. (KTTC) – To honor the service and sacrifice of our veterans, the National Eagle Center in Wabasha will offer complimentary admission for all veterans during the month of November.

The Center has a long tradition of working with veterans and veterans groups.

In the past, the eagle educators have traveled with an eagle ambassador to the VA Hospital in St. Paul for a special program. The Center’s first ambassador, Harriet, is currently featured on the Minnesota Support Our Troops license plate as a tribute to the work she did with veterans.

“One of the things we know about Bald Eagles, the living symbol of our nation, is that they hold a very special significance for men and women in uniform and those who have bravely served in our nation’s armed forces,” Ed Hahn, Director of Marketing and Communications at the National Eagle Center said. “We are happy to provide our veterans with complimentary visits to see the eagles for the whole month as a way of showing our gratitude to them for their service.”

The National Eagle Center will host a Veterans Day flag-raising ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 12:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend to help honor the day and our veterans.

The Center is also planning to host a program with Wabasha resident and Vietnam and Gulf War veteran Colonel Jim Noll - US Army (retired) on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 3 p.m. Noll was a member of the famous 101st Airborne “Screaming Eagles” in Vietnam. He will speak about his military career and tell the story of the mission of his unit during Desert Storm - the First Gulf War in 1991.

Their critical work in psychological operations resulted in 90% of Iraqi soldiers deserting or surrendering peacefully, saving tens of thousands of American and Iraqi lives.

Noll recently donated his dress uniform, which features over a dozen depictions of Bald Eagles, to the Center and it is currently on exhibit in the new American Eagle Gallery, home of the Preston Cook American Eagle Collection.

While veterans will receive complimentary admission to the Center throughout the month of November, they will still be required to pay the $3 seat reservation fee for regularly scheduled eagle and nature programs hosted in the Program Center.

“We’re excited to welcome our veterans to meet the eagles and explore our new exhibits that honor those who served throughout November,” Hahn said. “It is a great time of the year to visit.”

