Spiritual consultant, ghost hunter and author, Hawk Horvath joins Midwest Access
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A local ghost hunter, former pastor, psychic, spiritual consultant and now author joined Midwest Access on Wednesday.
Dr. Hawk M. Horvath recently released her new book: Out of the Woods, An Inspirational Self-Help Memoir.
Hawk Horvath offers 1:1 readings as a psychic/medium, Akashic Records readings, and spiritual mentoring.
Horvath Spiritual Consulting: Readings by Hawk
Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.