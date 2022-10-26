Spiritual consultant, ghost hunter and author, Hawk Horvath joins Midwest Access

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A local ghost hunter, former pastor, psychic, spiritual consultant and now author joined Midwest Access on Wednesday.

Dr. Hawk M. Horvath recently released her new book: Out of the Woods, An Inspirational Self-Help Memoir.

Hawk Horvath offers 1:1 readings as a psychic/medium, Akashic Records readings, and spiritual mentoring.

Horvath Spiritual Consulting: Readings by Hawk

Facebook Page

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.