Seasonal parking returns November 1

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Starting Tuesday, Nov. 1, alternate parking will be back.

On all residential streets, drivers must park on the side of the road with even house numbers on even calendar days and park on the odd house number side of the road on odd calendar days.

The rule applies from 2 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To leave your car parked overnight, it must be parked on the correct side of the road for the following day.

City-wide requirements will continue through April to help the city with snow plowing and street sweeping efforts.

The requirement does not apply to metered spaces.

