RSV cases rise for both adults and children in Minnesota

ST. PETER & MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - “It started out as a cold. So, I was taking cold meds. And then, I wasn’t able to breath,” former RSV patient Tammala Pierce said.

It took only two days for St. Peter resident Tammy Pierce to be admitted into the E.R. for severe symptoms that she initially thought were from a common cold.

“It was almost like an elephant was sitting on my chest, and I couldn’t get the air,” said Pierce. “You’re gasping for air because your lungs are closing up.”

The diagnosis was RSV, which is now a nationally-trending respiratory virus, most commonly associated with younger children.

“Not a lot of people know that RSV can affect little kids and babies,” said Mankato Clinic Family Medicine physician Katie Thompson. “But can also affect adults.”

Especially adults with underlying health challenges.

Mankato Clinic physicians say both child and adult RSV cases have been present in Mankato.

Just in the last week, about 125 adults tested positive for RSV in the state of Minnesota.

“Just don’t blow it off as ‘it’s just a cold,’ you don’t want to do that, said Pierce. “Because it could be something more serious.”

Dr. Thompson says RSV symptoms can feel like common cold symptoms, such as cough and runny nose, or even COVID-19.

But if symptoms are severe, then a doctor can offer treatments, such as steroids, oxygen, and specialized medicines.

And if symptoms are mild, there are simple ways to treat it and stay healthy.

“The best way to protect yourself from RSV are the same things we do to protect ourselves from coughs, colds, COVID, and influenza,” said Thompson. “Wash your hands, cough into your elbow, avoid contact with people.”

Pierce once more cautions that RSV isn’t just for kids. Adults are just as much at risk.

“I just wanted everyone to know that it’s not just for the kids,” Pierce said. “That adults, as well, are getting it and it’s just as dangerous for them as it is for the children.”

