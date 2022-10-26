Rochester Women’s Shelter holds Transforming Lives luncheon at Mayo Civic Center

By Miranda Johnson
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Women’s Shelter and Support Center (WSSC) held its Transforming Lives 2022 luncheon Tuesday.

Transforming Lives is WSSC’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

People could join for lunch or online as the work of the shelter and raise funds to help victims of domestic violence was celebrated. It was a free event.

Survivors of domestic violence shared their stories and attendees were able to learn how the Women’s Shelter and Support Center can change lives.

The event was from12-1 p.m. at the Mayo Civic Center.

More information about WSSC can be found here.

