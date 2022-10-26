Recall: Heating pads sold via Amazon, Walmart pose injury risk

More than 500,000 Mighty Bliss electric heating pads have been recalled due to an injury risk....
More than 500,000 Mighty Bliss electric heating pads have been recalled due to an injury risk. They were sold online through Amazon.com and Walmart.com.(Source: FDA via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 4:13 AM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued a warning about Mighty Bliss electric heating pads, which have been recalled because of an injury risk.

The recall covers more than 500,000 heating pads distributed between July 2021 and July 2022 by Whele LLC, doing business as Perch. They were sold online through Amazon.com and Walmart.com.

The FDA says it is aware of 286 complaints about overheating, sparking, burning or other electrical problems. There were injuries in 31 of those cases.

The recall applies to large blue electric heating pads, extra-large blue electric heating pads and large gray electric heating pads with specific model and lot numbers released by the FDA.

The product model and lot numbers of the affected products can be found on the heating pads listed in black text beneath the instructions.

Consumers with these heating pads are advised to stop using them and visit the company’s website for further instructions.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

RPD logo
Rochester Police investigating two deaths
Darrell Brooks addresses the court during his trial in Waukesha County Circuit Court on...
Man convicted of killing 6 with SUV in Christmas parade
Rochester, Minn.
Just Between Friends of Rochester hosts Children’s Consignment Event
RPD logo
Rochester Police respond to 3 overdoses in one night
Authorities in Iowa investigate claims of human remains buried in Fremont County

Latest News

Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom
The restaurant kept welcoming customers as the woman's body lay in the closed-off bathroom.
Owner apologizes after restaurant stays open with woman's body in restroom
At a cemetery in Tulsa, Oklahoma, work is underway to remove bodies from their graves for a...
Search for Tulsa Race Massacre victims resumes
A man has received a death sentence for the fatal 2019 shooting of a law enforcement officer...
Man convicted of killing Texas deputy sentenced to death
Members of the group Clean Elections USA have been monitoring outdoor ballot drop boxes in the...
Judge considers stopping Phoenix ballot drop box watchers