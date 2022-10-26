Pet of the Week: Zippy

Zippy
Zippy(Paws and Claws)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Zippy is our latest pet of the week in search of a home.

Zippy is a brown tabby kitten age 4 1/2 months. He came in with his eight siblings in early October from a farm in northern Iowa.  The lady who rescued the kittens was confined to a wheelchair so was finding it increasingly difficult to care for nine active little ones.  Five of the litter have already been adopted so that is a good thing.  Zippy is very sweet, active and inquisitive. For adoption details, click the link below.

Adoption fee $150 + microchip fee $30 + tax

More details here: https://www.pawsandclaws.org/wpweb/pets/adoptable-pets/adoptable-cats/

