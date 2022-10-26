Overcast skies and seasonal temperatures Thursday; Above-average temperatures heading into the weekend

By Sawyer McElroy
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Heading through the evening hours into overnight, low temperatures will be spread throughout the 30s across the region tonight. Rochester’s forecasted low temperature is 34-degrees. Clouds will increase through the overnight hours with light winds from the south between five and eight miles per hour.

Temperatures Thursday will be seasonal with highs in the mid to upper-50s across the region. Skies will be mainly cloudy Thursday with south winds between 10 and 15 miles per hour.

Above-average temperatures are ahead through the majority of the next 10 days. Although the temperatures will be above-average, it will still feel “fall-like” as opposed to this past weekend when it felt like summer outside. Throughout the next 10 days, temperatures will be in the 40s, 50s, and 60s, with the majority of the next 10 days having forecasted high temperatures in the upper-50s and low-60s.

Along with warmer daytime highs, overnight lows will be above-average as well with lows coming up in the upper-30s and low to mid-40s. Halloween is looking to be a pleasant day with mainly sunny skies and a high of 59 degrees.

