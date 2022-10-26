Meet the Candidates with the Olmsted County Farmers Union

BYRON, Minn. (KTTC) – The Olmsted County Farmers Union is hosting a Meet the Candidates Event today.

From 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Frank ‘N Stein Restuarant & Lounge on 15 Frontage Road, Byron, Minnesota State House and Senate candidates will be available to talk to.

House District candidates include: 20B, 24A, 24B, 25A, and 25B.

Senate District candidates include: 20, 24, and 25.

