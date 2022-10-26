Mayo Clinic holds first ever Nursing Career Fair

Nursing Career Fair
Nursing Career Fair(MGN)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Mayo Clinic Department of Nursing is hosting its first ever, in-person career fair Wednesday.

The fair is happening from 11:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. at Mayo Clinic’s 41st Street NW Professional Building.

Mayo Clinic staff will be there to discuss opportunities for high school graduates, certified professionals, and licensed professionals at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester and Mayo Clinic Health System.

Attendees can learn what it is like to be a part of the Mayo Clinic family, and how they can develop personally and professionally.

Roles Mayo Clinic is currently hiring for include:

  • High School Graduates - Patient Care Assistant, Urology Tech, Endoscopy Tech 1, Procedural Support Assistant, Sterile Processing Tech
  • Certified Professionals - Clinical Hemodialysis Tech, Health Unit Coordinator, Vascular Access Tech
  • Licensed Professionals - LPN, RN

Application assistance and resume support will be offered at the career fair, with onsite computers available to attendees.

