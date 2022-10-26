Man killed employer over incorrect middle initial on his paycheck, report says

Lloyd Clifford Love, 35, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder.
Lloyd Clifford Love, 35, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder.(Aurora Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AURORA, Colo. (Gray News) – A Colorado man has been arrested after fatally shooting his boss following an argument, police say.

According to Aurora police, Lloyd Clifford Love, 35, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder.

Police say officers were called to the business Thursday night for reports of a shooting somewhere on the property. When officers arrived, they learned the shooting stemmed from a dispute between Love and his employer.

First responders attempted lifesaving measures to the victim but were unsuccessful.

Love, who police say fled the scene before officers arrived, was later found in a vehicle and arrested without further incident.

According to KDVR, Love shot his boss because his middle initial was incorrect on his paycheck, preventing him from being able to cash it.

Frustrated he was unable to cash his check, Love drove to the business where he got into an argument with his employers, KDVR reports. He then shot 52-year-old Marvin Johnson in the face, according to police.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RPD logo
Rochester Police investigating two deaths
Darrell Brooks addresses the court during his trial in Waukesha County Circuit Court on...
Man convicted of killing 6 with SUV in Christmas parade
Rochester, Minn.
Just Between Friends of Rochester hosts Children’s Consignment Event
RPD logo
Rochester Police respond to 3 overdoses in one night
Authorities in Iowa investigate claims of human remains buried in Fremont County

Latest News

Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom
The restaurant kept welcoming customers as the woman's body lay in the closed-off bathroom.
Owner apologizes after restaurant stays open with woman's body in restroom
At a cemetery in Tulsa, Oklahoma, work is underway to remove bodies from their graves for a...
Search for Tulsa Race Massacre victims resumes
A man has received a death sentence for the fatal 2019 shooting of a law enforcement officer...
Man convicted of killing Texas deputy sentenced to death
Members of the group Clean Elections USA have been monitoring outdoor ballot drop boxes in the...
Judge considers stopping Phoenix ballot drop box watchers