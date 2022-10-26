Iowa ranks second in the nation for excessive drinking

Iowa ranked second in the nation when it comes to excessive drinking.
By KCCI
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLIVE, Iowa (KCCI) - Iowa ranked second in the nation when it comes to excessive drinking, according to a new report from the Governor’s Office of Drug Control Policy.

Nearly 23 percent of Iowans reported binge or heavy drinking.

The report defines heavy drinking as eight or more drinks a week for women, and 15 or more for men.

Binge-drinking is defined as four to five drinks or more on one occasion in the last 30 days.

The report also shows 60 percent said they are drinking more since the pandemic, and 45 percent cited stress as a reason.

Amy Oehlert, a mental health therapist at UnityPoint, said alcoholism is the number one illness she treats.

“I have heard a lot of people comment that the pandemic increased their use of alcohol,” Oehlert said. “I’ve heard a lot of people say that since they were working from home, it was easier to drink from home, drink during the day.”

She said people should reach out for help if drinking is affecting their work or relationships. There are multiple treatment resources across the state.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RPD logo
Rochester Police respond to 3 overdoses in one night
RPD logo
Rochester Police investigating two deaths
A Red Wing woman is dead after being hit by a car.
Red Wing woman dead in car crash
Myron Glass
Longtime Rochester Lourdes coach dies at 78
RFD responded to a call for a large fire outside a commercial structure
Crews respond to northeast Rochester fire

Latest News

Scott Jensen
Former President Donald Trump endorses Scott Jensen for MN Governor
Nursing Career Fair
Mayo Clinic holds first ever Nursing Career Fair
The Olmsted County Farmers Union is hosting a Meet the Candidates Event today.
Meet the Candidates with the Olmsted County Farmers Union
Seasonal parking returns November 1
Seasonal parking returns November 1