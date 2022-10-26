Homeowner lawfully shoots burglar armed with butcher knife, police say

Police in Pennsylvania say Keon Washington has been arrested after attempting to break into a...
Police in Pennsylvania say Keon Washington has been arrested after attempting to break into a home.(Harrisburg Bureau of Police)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISBURG, Pa. (Gray News) - Authorities in Pennsylvania say an armed robber has been arrested after attempting to break into a home.

According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, Keon Washington was armed with a butcher knife while attempting to break into a person’s home last week.

Police said Washington was confronted by an armed resident after he kicked in the home’s back door.

According to authorities, Washington was shot after he refused several warnings from the homeowner to stop and leave but continued to attempt to gain entry into the home.

The Harrisburg Bureau of Police said the homeowner was lawfully armed with a firearm.

Authorities said they were able to find Washington after he took off from the scene. Officers said he was armed with a large butcher knife.

Washington was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries upon his arrest. He has been charged with felony trespassing and attempted burglary charges, as well as terroristic threats and recklessly endangering another person.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RPD logo
Rochester Police respond to 3 overdoses in one night
RPD logo
Rochester Police investigating two deaths
A Red Wing woman is dead after being hit by a car.
Red Wing woman dead in car crash
Myron Glass
Longtime Rochester Lourdes coach dies at 78
RFD responded to a call for a large fire outside a commercial structure
Crews respond to northeast Rochester fire

Latest News

A 4-foot alligator was found under a U-Haul truck in a Florida carport. When a man tried to...
Man bitten trying to remove alligator outside Fla. home
The 4-foot alligator was found under a U-Haul truck in a Florida carport.
Man bitten on arm in attempt to remove alligator from neighborhood
Companies like Adidas, Gap and Foot Locker have dropped the rapper known as Ye for his recent...
Multiple companies drop Kanye West over antisemitic comments
Police say the 19-year-old gunman killed a teacher and a 15-year-old girl at a St. Louis high...
Gunman left behind note with explanation for St. Louis school shooting
Miss Faye, a 78-year-old great grandmother, used her cane to help save her elderly neighbor...
Great-grandma uses cane to stop attempted purse snatching