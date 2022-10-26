Growing concerns within rural ambulances services

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – They are usually the first people to give aid to a patient, but the nation is facing a serious shortage of rural EMT workers.

Wednesday in Rochester, the MN Ambulance Association and the Center for Rural Policy and Development hosted a roundtable discussion on rural ambulance issues.

Like many industries, staffing shortages are hitting rural ambulance services hard. These departments are struggling not only to find staff, but also to pay staff due to a lack of government funding.

Many ambulance services rely heavily on volunteers, which has become increasingly difficult amid rising inflation numbers.

“If you volunteer in your community and they were to say ‘well, we’re going to need at least 60 hours of that volunteer time from you,’ you might say that’s a big commitment. I don’t know if I can commit to that,” Dodge Center ambulance director Angie Jarrett said.

The average allotted budget for an ambulance service in the state is $600,000, but there are many different expenses seeing those funds before the workers’ volunteer time.

“We need to have the equipment. We need to have the building its stored in. We need to have the maintenance. All of that needs to be paid for before we can even think of paying our staff for volunteer time,” Center for rural policy and development Kelly Asche said.

There are also gaps within the healthcare industry skyrocketing the price of ambulance services.

“With ambulance still being considered a transportation service and not a healthcare delivery, we’re still stuck in that fee schedule,” executive director of Minnesota Rural Health Association Mark Jones said.

EMS directors say they are also having trouble with retention due to employee burnout.

“We do get to do a lot of transports of nursing home patients and things like that but we’re also going out to cardiac arrests, motor vehicle, traumatic deaths. They are high stress calls,” Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service & president-elect of MN Ambulance Association Mike Juntunen said.

Departments across the state are lobbying and going to their legislatures for more funding for ambulance services as wage concerns grow.

“If your options are to volunteer for three bucks an hour or if your other option is to start a snow removal company where you can make $20,000 a winter, what are you going to do? You’re going to pick where you can earn the money that you need to support your family,” Jones said.

There were a number of local representatives in attendance at Wednesday’s discussion, including Congressman Brad Finstad, Senator Dave Senjem and Representative Duane Quam.

