Family looking for man who pulled son from burning car

An Arkansas couple are searching for a man who saved their son’s life. (KAIT)
By Hayden Savage and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - A couple from Arkansas are searching for a man who saved their son’s life.

Randy Seale’s son was involved in a significant three-car accident on Highway 167 north of Batesville, Arkansas, last Monday.

The car his son was in started smoking and eventually caught fire, and had it not been for “Steve from Texas,” the situation could’ve ended much worse.

Seale said that morning began like any other.

“I got up on Monday morning and was scrolling through newsfeeds like I normally do. Just a regular Monday morning,” he said. “All of a sudden, I get a notification from Life360 that my son had a sudden stop. You pray that it’s, ‘OK, he dropped his phone.’ You don’t really want to think the worst, but sometimes that happens.”

Then, just a few moments after the Life360 notification, Seale’s wife, Summer, received a call from their son.

“My wife gets a phone call from my son’s phone, and it’s a gentleman,” Seale said. “We can hear my son Dyllan in the background. She puts him on speaker, and she can hear him in the background. She’s not necessarily talking to him, she’s talking to a gentleman named Steve, and he’s asking us questions about who we are and what happened.”

Seale explained he wanted to thank the man and possibly even give him a hug for his heroic actions.

“If it wasn’t for this man named Steve, I don’t necessarily think my son would be with me today,” he said.

The family is asking anyone who knows who the man may be to email Randy.Seale@ARUMC.org.

Copyright 2022 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RPD logo
Rochester Police respond to 3 overdoses in one night
RPD logo
Rochester Police investigating two deaths
A Red Wing woman is dead after being hit by a car.
Red Wing woman dead in car crash
Myron Glass
Longtime Rochester Lourdes coach dies at 78
RFD responded to a call for a large fire outside a commercial structure
Crews respond to northeast Rochester fire

Latest News

A 4-foot alligator was found under a U-Haul truck in a Florida carport. When a man tried to...
Man bitten trying to remove alligator outside Fla. home
The 4-foot alligator was found under a U-Haul truck in a Florida carport.
Man bitten on arm in attempt to remove alligator from neighborhood
Companies like Adidas, Gap and Foot Locker have dropped the rapper known as Ye for his recent...
Multiple companies drop Kanye West over antisemitic comments
Police say the 19-year-old gunman killed a teacher and a 15-year-old girl at a St. Louis high...
Gunman left behind note with explanation for St. Louis school shooting
Miss Faye, a 78-year-old great grandmother, used her cane to help save her elderly neighbor...
Great-grandma uses cane to stop attempted purse snatching