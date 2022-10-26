Experience brought into contest at Olmsted County Attorney debate

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – At Tuesday’s debate between incumbent attorney Mark Ostrem and challenger Karen MacLaughlin, Ostrem brought into question MacLaughlin’s experience for the role.

“Our world has changed,” Ostrem said. “Ms. Maclaughlin has not been around doing the type of work that we do to understand how that change is impacting the work that we do in our office.”

The debate, which lasted about an hour at 125 Live, hit on some major topics: crime, the drug crisis, and domestic violence being some of the biggest.

MacLaughlin challenged Ostrem’s role in the court, saying he did not handle cases when she worked in his office for ten years.

“Primarily, he was not involved in the trying of day-to-day cases,” MacLaughlin said. “Which I believe is important to have as a county attorney, because you need that experience of handling cases in order to make good solid charging decisions and make plea negotiations.”

MacLaughlin was also asked about her board position with Rochester Public Schools. She says if she’s elected county attorney, she will resign from her board position.

