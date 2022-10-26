Cool sunshine today; a slow warming trend this week will carry us to the 60s by the weekend
High temps will barely reach the 50s today; 60s will be possible this weekend
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The chilly temperatures we dealt with on Tuesday are hanging around today, but high pressure is at least bringing sunnier, more tranquil weather to the area. We’ll have mostly sunny skies throughout the day with high temperatures around 50 degrees and a slight northwest breeze. We’ll end up a few degrees below the seasonal average, but that’s still several degrees warmer than we experienced Tuesday afternoon.
Clouds will thicken late tonight as a weak disturbance approaches from the west. Temperatures overnight will hover in the mid-30s with a light south breeze.
Even though we’ll have extra cloud cover and limited rounds of sunshine in the area Thursday, temperatures will be a little warmer. A slight southeast breeze will help the warming cause as temperatures will reach the mid-50s in the afternoon.
Friday will be sunnier with just a hint of a south breeze as an even warmer air mass builds northward into the region. High temperatures in the afternoon will be in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees.
The weekend looks bright and pleasant with mostly sunny skies Saturday and then partly sunny skies Sunday. High temperatures will be around 60 degrees with light south winds.
Halloween looks eerily mild with a fair amount of sunshine. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s in the afternoon and evening readings will be in the low 50s. As it stands right now, those temperatures would be the warmest for the trick-or-treating time frame in several years.
High temperatures will be in the low 60s next Tuesday to start the month of November. High temperatures in the days that follow will be progressively cooler with mid and then 50s in store before rain next Friday potentially adds a chill to the air and high temperatures will be in the 40s.
