Conversation with New CEO of Ronald McDonald House in Rochester

By Tom Overlie
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –It’s been a home away from home for thousands of families seeking medical support for their children in Rochester. Ronald McDonald House has been thriving for decades thanks to the dedication of staff, volunteers and supporters.

Now, a new leader is taking over as CEO.

Nick Mueller is a former vice chair of development at Mayo Clinic. Mueller says taking the helm of Ronald McDonald House is an opportunity to continue to serve family and children when they need medical treatment in Rochester. He says the Ronald McDonald House is their ‘home away from home.’

Mueller says the Rochester community has been incredibly supportive, but the need for volunteers continues now and as the House grows its mission. Click here for more information about the Ronald McDonald House in Rochester and how you can help.

