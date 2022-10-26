ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Just Between Friends of Rochester is hosting a three-day children’s consignment event.

The sale provides new and slightly used items for 50-90% off retail prices.

Families can shop rows and rows of baby, children and teen shoes, toys, clothing, maternity and baby equipment.

The event starts on November 11 and wraps up Sunday, November 13.

Hours:

Friday 3 - 7 p.m.

Saturday 10 - 7 p.m.

Sunday 10 - 4 p.m.

Where: 4H building at the Olmsted County Fairgrounds

While shopping, if you have any questions, you can text 507-251-4708.

