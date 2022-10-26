Altra Federal Credit Union to be Featured on “World’s Greatest

World's Greatest
World's Greatest(World's Greatest)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – “World’s Greatest!” has announced the show has recently selected Altra Federal Credit Union to be a part of the popular television series.

In recent years, credit unions have become more and more popular as people transition away from for-profit banks and toward more customer and member-oriented institutions.

As part of the show, How2Media sent a film crew to spend time at the company’s facilities in Onalaska, Wisconsin, their headquarters, to find out what the story behind the story is with this great and growing organization, and to show the “World’s Greatest!”

“World’s Greatest!” is a thirty-minute show dedicated to highlighting the world’s greatest companies, products, places, and people. Each show is a fast-paced tour around the world featuring behind-the-scenes footage, informative interviews, and exciting visuals.

For more information on How2Media and their show lineup, you can visit how2mediaproductions.com or learn more about World’s Greatest! here: https://www.worldsgreatesttelevision.com/.

