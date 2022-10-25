‘We’re still grieving’: Family of woman killed in August hit-and-run loses home to fire

The family says they lost everything when their homes engulfed in flames on Tuesday. (Source: HawaiiNewsNow)
By Jolanie Martinez and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 8:01 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - A family in Hawaii is doing their best to keep it together after losing their daughter and their home within a matter of months.

Nearly three months ago, 25-year-old Aria Belen Ronquillo was killed in a hit-and-run accident while walking on a freeway.

On Tuesday, her surviving loved ones lost their home to a fire.

Firefighters with the Honolulu Fire Department responded to the home on Ohai Place in Wahiawa. Fire officials said the cause of the fire was accidental and that it originated from the stove top.

The family told KHNL/KGMB they lost everything.

“We worked really hard to make sure we kept those memories of her, and now I don’t really have any of those memories of her,” Mark Ronquillo said.

Mark Ronquillo said he is still mourning the loss of his sister.

In their burned-out home, the family found her urn. But everything she was remembered by was gone.

The family’s dogs, Mia and Blackie, were also killed in the fire.

“I’m not trying to think about it as much because I keep breaking down,” Mark Ronquillo said. “I don’t want to keep doing that.”

Mark Ronquillo and his parents are taking care of his sister’s 3-year-old son, Luca.

Dennis Ronquillo, Aria’s father, recalled what happened moments before the fire destroyed their home.

“My wife was cooking on the stove, and when the grandson called her, she went to go see what’s going on. The stove burst into flames,” he said.

Dennis Ronquillo said he’s grateful his wife and grandson made it out safely.

“Losing my daughter in August,” he said. “[My grandson] could have perished, my wife could have perished, I could have lost so much that it was unbearable.”

Police said Aria Belen Ronquillo was walking on the H-2 Freeway when she apparently stepped into the lanes of traffic and was struck by a vehicle around 4:15 a.m.

The motorist is still unknown. The Ronquillo family is unsure why she was on the freeway.

“Me and my family are speculating and questioning as much as everybody else, but as a family we’re still grieving her death,” Dennis Ronquillo said.

But the Ronquillo family said they are thankful for the community’s support through both tragedies.

“To be honest, I don’t think I deserve it, but just want to say thank you so much,” Mark Ronquillo said.

The Ronquillo family started a GoFundMe as they search for a new home and work to replace all that was lost in the fire.

Copyright 2022 KHNL/KGMB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RPD logo
Rochester Police respond to 3 overdoses in one night
RPD logo
Rochester Police investigating two deaths
A Red Wing woman is dead after being hit by a car.
Red Wing woman dead in car crash
Myron Glass
Longtime Rochester Lourdes coach dies at 78
RFD responded to a call for a large fire outside a commercial structure
Crews respond to northeast Rochester fire

Latest News

A 4-foot alligator was found under a U-Haul truck in a Florida carport. When a man tried to...
Man bitten trying to remove alligator outside Fla. home
The 4-foot alligator was found under a U-Haul truck in a Florida carport.
Man bitten on arm in attempt to remove alligator from neighborhood
Companies like Adidas, Gap and Foot Locker have dropped the rapper known as Ye for his recent...
Multiple companies drop Kanye West over antisemitic comments
Police say the 19-year-old gunman killed a teacher and a 15-year-old girl at a St. Louis high...
Gunman left behind note with explanation for St. Louis school shooting
Miss Faye, a 78-year-old great grandmother, used her cane to help save her elderly neighbor...
Great-grandma uses cane to stop attempted purse snatching