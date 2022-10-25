VIDEO: UPS driver makes impressive basketball shot while making a delivery

A video captured an impressive basketball shot made by a UPS delivery driver who joined the game with some neighborhood kids. (Source: KSFY)
By Kesia Cameron and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KSFY/Gray News) - This week, a South Dakota homeowner captured an endearing moment on their Ring security camera.

KSFY shared the video that shows a UPS driver joining in on a basketball game with a few kids while making a delivery.

The group was in a Dell Rapids neighborhood on their driveway when the driver stopped at the house to deliver a package.

The basketball could be seen in the video starting to roll into the street when the driver was returning to his vehicle.

He stopped the ball, and the kids encouraged him to attempt a shot near his truck.

The delivery driver ended up making a one-handed bank shot from the edge of the yard, sending the kids into a frenzy.

The video capturing the impressive shot has since been shared multiple times on social media.

Copyright 2022 KSFY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RPD logo
Rochester Police respond to 3 overdoses in one night
RPD logo
Rochester Police investigating two deaths
A Red Wing woman is dead after being hit by a car.
Red Wing woman dead in car crash
Myron Glass
Longtime Rochester Lourdes coach dies at 78
RFD responded to a call for a large fire outside a commercial structure
Crews respond to northeast Rochester fire

Latest News

A 4-foot alligator was found under a U-Haul truck in a Florida carport. When a man tried to...
Man bitten trying to remove alligator outside Fla. home
The 4-foot alligator was found under a U-Haul truck in a Florida carport.
Man bitten on arm in attempt to remove alligator from neighborhood
Companies like Adidas, Gap and Foot Locker have dropped the rapper known as Ye for his recent...
Multiple companies drop Kanye West over antisemitic comments
Police say the 19-year-old gunman killed a teacher and a 15-year-old girl at a St. Louis high...
Gunman left behind note with explanation for St. Louis school shooting
Miss Faye, a 78-year-old great grandmother, used her cane to help save her elderly neighbor...
Great-grandma uses cane to stop attempted purse snatching