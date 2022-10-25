Seasonably chilly weather has returned; a slow warming trend is ahead this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Cool, dry air is settling into the region today in the wake of the storm system that brought some much-needed rainfall to the area on Monday, making for a seasonably chilly Tuesday across the area. We’ll have occasional sunshine and clouds throughout the day with a cool northwest breeze that will reach 15 miles per hour at times. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s which is slightly cooler than the seasonal average and a far cry from the unseasonably warm weather we experienced over the weekend.

Temps will climb to the mid and upper 40s with brisk winds today. (KTTC)

Wind chill indices will drop from the 40s this afternoon to the low 30s this evening. (KTTC)

Rochester received a little more than half an inch of rainfall on Monday. Locations to the east had the highest totals. (KTTC)

High pressure will move in tonight, providing us with clear and tranquil weather tonight. Low temperatures will be in the low 30s overnight with a hint of a northwest breeze.

Wednesday will likely be in the sunniest day of the week under that high pressure with temperatures climbing to the low and mid-50s in the afternoon. We’ll have very light northwest winds throughout the day as well.

Expect sunny skies with lighter winds on Wednesday. High temps will be in the 50s. (KTTC)

A weak disturbance will graze the area to the northwest, bringing some extra cloud cover to the area, but rainfall will likely skirt the area to the north. We’ll have breaks of sunshine during the day with a slight southeast breeze and high temperatures will be in the mid-50s.

Warmer air will build in for Friday and the weekend with abundant sunshine helping temperatures reach the upper 50s, several degrees warmer than the average for the final days of October.

We'll have high temps in the 50s for the next several days. Expect occasional sunshine for the remainder of the week. (KTTC)

If you’re interested in the latest outlook for Halloween which is now less than a week away, things are looking eerily quiet for our area. We’ll have a fair amount of sunshine in the area with light winds and high temperatures will be in the mid and upper 50s.

Temps will warm later this week. High temps will be close to 60 around the weekend. (KTTC)

