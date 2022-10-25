Rochester Police investigating two deaths

RPD logo
RPD logo(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Police Department (RPD) is investigating after two separate people were found dead late Monday and early Tuesday.

According to RPD, a 31-year-old man was found by his wife at 11:34 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of 1st Street SW. Drug use was evident when he was found.

Later, around 2 a.m., RPD received a call about an unconscious 63-year-old man located in the 1400 block of 16th Ave. NW. He was pronounced dead at the home. Drugs were also found with him.

RPD is investigating to see if the deaths were caused by the drugs found at both scenes.

RELATED: Rochester Police respond to 3 overdoses in one night

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House fire on Weston Place Southwest.
House fire leaves family without a home in Southwest Rochester
RPU
RPU: More than 3,000 customers without power in Rochester
RPD logo
Rochester Police respond to 3 overdoses in one night
Myron Glass
Longtime Rochester Lourdes coach dies at 78
RFD responded to a call for a large fire outside a commercial structure
Crews respond to northeast Rochester fire

Latest News

Austin Aspires to receive $15K Grant to support youth affected by digital divide
Austin Aspires to receive $15K Grant to support youth affected by digital divide
Myron Glass
Longtime Rochester Lourdes coach dies at 78
The candidates fighting for Olmsted County attorney will face off in a debate tonight.
Olmsted County attorney candidates go head-to head in debate
A Red Wing woman is dead after being hit by a car.
Red Wing woman dead in car crash