Rochester Police investigating two deaths

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Police Department (RPD) is investigating after two separate people were found dead late Monday and early Tuesday.

According to RPD, a 31-year-old man was found by his wife at 11:34 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of 1st Street SW. Drug use was evident when he was found.

Later, around 2 a.m., RPD received a call about an unconscious 63-year-old man located in the 1400 block of 16th Ave. NW. He was pronounced dead at the home. Drugs were also found with him.

RPD is investigating to see if the deaths were caused by the drugs found at both scenes.

