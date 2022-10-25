Rochester church continues to rebuild six months after arson

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Six months after a Rochester church was damaged in an arson, it continues to rebuild.

Fire tore through Peace United Church of Christ-Rochester the morning after Easter. The entire building was affected by fire, smoke and water damage. Authorities said it was arson. The suspect broke a window, reportedly stole two TV monitors and then set the fire.

According to Pastor Paul Bauch, estimated damages are approaching $4 million.

“I think initially we did feel very violated, because this is a sacred, safe place,” he said.

Over the past few months, crews have been cleaning, painting and replacing carpet.

“One side of the building is renovation with our north side where we just had total damage. But, the other side, where the fire was started is a total gut,” he said. “Classrooms are gone. Our preschool’s not here, but we’ve been able to adapt the best we could.”

Bauch said the congregation of 650 people sit in folding chairs in the sanctuary that’s still under construction. They continue to wait for the organ to be replaced, along with other instruments and teaching materials.

“We have nowhere to store stuff,” he said. “Everyone needs to take their things with them as they come and go. They worked hard to clean everything, but that tinge of smoke smell will always be there they tell me.”

Bauch said the destruction of the preschool has been especially hard.

“We worked for many years to make that space special,” he said. “It’s just so hard to walk up here and realize that all the love that was poured in here went away. But, more love is coming, and we’re going to make it better than it was before. It’s just kind of hard. You put your soul into it and then it’s gone.”

Bauch said he was planning on retiring next year, but the fire has put that on hold.

“I can’t leave until this is all done,” he said. “I want to make sure everything is set and ready for the next pastor.”

He says the church is praying for the person who committed the arson.

“We know that the legal system needs to work its course,” he said. “Of course, there’s consequences for actions. But, we’re not here to condemn anybody. We’re not here to push them down. We love and support them in any way that we can. If they need help, I want to be able to help them.”

According to the investigator with Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation is ongoing, and he is committed to solving the case.

Bauch said they hope the sanctuary will be finished by Christmas Eve, but the rest of the church isn’t expected to be completed until next spring at the earliest.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.