Apple says iMessage problems fixed

Apple said some users weren’t able to use the messaging service between about 11:48 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. Eastern.(Pexels Apple Inc.)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
(Gray News) - The issues with iMessage have been resolved, Apple said on its system status page.

Apple said some users weren’t able to use the messaging service between about 11:48 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. Eastern.

An issue with FaceTime happened at the same time and has also been resolved, Apple said.

People took to Twitter and Downdetector to comment on their difficulties, making iMessage a trending topic on Twitter for a time.

The reported problems come just hours after a WhatsApp outage, which began at around 3 a.m. Eastern and cleared up a couple of hours later, the Associated Press reported.

