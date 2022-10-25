Recapping Monday’s rainfall; Looking ahead to dry and seasonal week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Scattered showers brought some much-needed rain to the area Monday, but it didn’t make a huge impact on our deficit. The Rochester International Airport received 0.39″ of rain with many locations east and southeast of the Med City receiving over 0.50″ of rain.

Rainfall totals (KTTC)

Overall, it has been a very dry fall season, Rochester is down nearly 4″ from average. For the month of October, we need at least an inch of rainfall to catch up. Unfortunately, rain chances are not expected in the next few days as a dry weather pattern sets up for the remainder of the week.

Dry fall conditions (KTTC)

Tonight, a quiet evening is in store for the region with partly cloudy skies and calm northwest winds. Temperatures will cool into the low 30s, possibly even upper 20s if enough cloud cover clears out.

Seasonal weather is on tap for the mid and late week with mostly to partly sunny skies and afternoon temperatures in the low 50s. Winds will be light out of the northwest, changing to the southeast, around 5-10 mph.

Temperature trend (KTTC)

Temperatures will slowly warm above average, just in time for the weekend and Halloween on Monday. Abundant sunshine is expected for Friday and the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 50s. It wouldn’t be surprising to see a few locations reach the low 60s over the weekend also.

There’s nothing spooky about the Halloween forecast this year as seasonably warm temps in the upper 50s continue into early next week with mostly to partly sunny skies.

7-Day Forecast (KTTC)

