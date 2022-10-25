Operation Christmas Child collection week approaches

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Operation Christmas Child is a unique opportunity to help someone feel special during Christmas, someone who may not get any other Christmas presents. Collection week for the shoeboxes is approaching. Dates are November 14-21.

Janice Hofer joined Midwest Access Tuesday to share more about Operation Christmas Child.

Get Involved Here

Operation Christmas Child is celebrating our 200 millionth shoebox this year which will be collected during national collection. Anyone can pack a shoebox, and it’s always great to include a letter or photo.

Previous Story: Operation Christmas Child looks to send 200-millionth shoebox

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.