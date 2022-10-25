Operation Christmas Child collection week approaches

By Kamie Roesler
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Operation Christmas Child is a unique opportunity to help someone feel special during Christmas, someone who may not get any other Christmas presents. Collection week for the shoeboxes is approaching. Dates are November 14-21.

Janice Hofer joined Midwest Access Tuesday to share more about Operation Christmas Child.

Get Involved Here

Operation Christmas Child is celebrating our 200 millionth shoebox this year which will be collected during national collection. Anyone can pack a shoebox, and it’s always great to include a letter or photo.

Previous Story: Operation Christmas Child looks to send 200-millionth shoebox

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House fire on Weston Place Southwest.
House fire leaves family without a home in Southwest Rochester
RPU
RPU: More than 3,000 customers without power in Rochester
RPD logo
Rochester Police respond to 3 overdoses in one night
Myron Glass
Longtime Rochester Lourdes coach dies at 78
RFD responded to a call for a large fire outside a commercial structure
Crews respond to northeast Rochester fire

Latest News

Mantorville Fall Festival includes pet costume contest
Mantorville Fall Festival includes pet costume contest
Mantorville Fall Festival includes pet costume contest
Mantorville Fall Festival includes pet costume contest
Operation Christmas Child collection week approaches
Operation Christmas Child collection week approaches
Nick and Kamie try Mountain Dew VOO-DEW mystery flavor
Nick and Kamie try Mountain Dew VOO-DEW mystery flavor