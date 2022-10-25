Olmsted County attorney candidates go head-to head in debate

By Ashley Walker
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 5:43 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The candidates fighting for Olmsted County attorney will face off in a debate tonight.

Incumbent Mark Ostrem will be facing challenger Karen MacLaughlin.

The debate will be moderated by the Olmsted County Bar Assocation.

Community members are encouraged to submit questions in advance to OlmstedCountyBarAssociation@gmailcom.

The debate is happening from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. tonight at 125 Live in Rochester.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

