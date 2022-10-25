Nick and Kamie try Mountain Dew VOO-DEW mystery flavor

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Mountain Dew continues its Halloween tradition with the return of another MTN DEW VOO-DEW mystery flavor. Nick and Kamie gave it a shot on Midwest Access. The VOO-DEW mystery flavor will be revealed on October 31.

Last year’s VOO-DEW mystery flavor had fans guessing it was everything from Sour Patch Kids candy and blue raspberry lemonade to cotton candy.

The Mystery flavor was finally revealed to be fruit candy chews, aka Starburst fruit chews. This season marks the fourth year of the VOO-DEW mystery flavor.

Here are the other years’ flavors: 2019 Candy Corn flavored VOO-DEW, the 2020 Fruit Candy Explosion flavored VOO-DEW and the 2021 Fruit Chew Candy flavored VOO-DEW.

