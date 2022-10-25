Nick and Kamie try Mountain Dew VOO-DEW mystery flavor

By Kamie Roesler
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Mountain Dew continues its Halloween tradition with the return of another MTN DEW VOO-DEW mystery flavor. Nick and Kamie gave it a shot on Midwest Access. The VOO-DEW mystery flavor will be revealed on October 31.

Last year’s VOO-DEW mystery flavor had fans guessing it was everything from Sour Patch Kids candy and blue raspberry lemonade to cotton candy.

The Mystery flavor was finally revealed to be fruit candy chews, aka Starburst fruit chews. This season marks the fourth year of the VOO-DEW mystery flavor.

Here are the other years’ flavors: 2019 Candy Corn flavored VOO-DEW, the 2020 Fruit Candy Explosion flavored VOO-DEW and the 2021 Fruit Chew Candy flavored VOO-DEW.

More details here.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House fire on Weston Place Southwest.
House fire leaves family without a home in Southwest Rochester
RPU
RPU: More than 3,000 customers without power in Rochester
RPD logo
Rochester Police respond to 3 overdoses in one night
Myron Glass
Longtime Rochester Lourdes coach dies at 78
RFD responded to a call for a large fire outside a commercial structure
Crews respond to northeast Rochester fire

Latest News

Mantorville Fall Festival includes pet costume contest
Mantorville Fall Festival includes pet costume contest
Mantorville Fall Festival includes pet costume contest
Mantorville Fall Festival includes pet costume contest
shoeboxes at tyler animal shelter
Operation Christmas Child collection week approaches
Operation Christmas Child collection week approaches
Operation Christmas Child collection week approaches