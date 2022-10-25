New Compcare Physical Therapy Clinic in Rochester

By Kamie Roesler
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Compcare, which opened its first Rochester clinic not long ago, is serving a different audience with its second location.

The newest spot focuses on physical therapy.

Compcare’s director of physical therapy joined Midwest Access Tuesday to explain what you can expect at the new location and when/if you should stop by.

Urgent Care location: 5507 Chateau Rd NW Rochester, MN 55901 Phone: 651-508-0936

Physical Therapy location: 4224 E Frontage Rd, Rochester, MN 55901 Phone: 651-508-0936

More details here.

