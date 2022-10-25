Mayo officials stress importance of hearing protection for hunters

Officials are suggesting the usage of earplugs, either the basic disposable foam variants or the more advanced custom-made ear molds.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With Minnesota’s firearm deer season beginning early next month, audiologists from Mayo Clinic Health System want to remind hunters of the importance of protecting their hearing.

Almost all firearms are in the range of 140 decibels or higher which can cause permanent damage to a person’s hearing.

The worry among health experts is that hunters will not use hearing protection due to complaints that they either cannot hear game or that they are uncomfortable.

Officials are suggesting the usage of earplugs, either the basic disposable foam variants or the more advanced custom-made ear molds.

Electronic HPD options can make softer sounds louder, but shut off when there is a loud noise, like gunfire.

Officials want hunters to practice wearing any form of hearing protection the same way they practice their aim.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House fire on Weston Place Southwest.
House fire leaves family without a home in Southwest Rochester
RPU
RPU: More than 3,000 customers without power in Rochester
RPD logo
Rochester Police respond to 3 overdoses in one night
Myron Glass
Longtime Rochester Lourdes coach dies at 78
RFD responded to a call for a large fire outside a commercial structure
Crews respond to northeast Rochester fire

Latest News

Mantorville Fall Festival includes pet costume contest
Mantorville Fall Festival includes pet costume contest
shoeboxes at tyler animal shelter
Operation Christmas Child collection week approaches
Nick and Kamie try Mountain Dew VOO-DEW mystery flavor
Nick and Kamie try Mountain Dew VOO-DEW mystery flavor
Harmony artist sells art
Harmony artist prepares for jewelry show
Furniture Superstore
Do pandemic shipping issues still exist? Furniture Superstore explains