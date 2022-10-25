Harmony artist prepares for jewelry show

HARMONY, Minn. (KTTC) – Robbie Brokken is an artist who has received a grant from SEMAC (Southeast MN Arts Council) to create and sell her eclectic jewelry at Bee Balm in Harmony, MN.

Bee Balm is located at 65 Main Ave. N, Harmony, MN. The City of Harmony Arts Board is sponsoring the opening reception to honor Robbie Brokken at Bee Balm Friday from 5-7 p.m.

Brokken uses antique and vintage jewelry elements to create new and unusual pieces. She based her grant on artists being able to find affordable art supplies in second-hand stores and thrift shops.

Learn more about Brokken or connect with her here.

See more of her art here.

