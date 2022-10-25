Harmony artist prepares for jewelry show

Harmony artist sells art
Harmony artist sells art(Brokken's etsy)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARMONY, Minn. (KTTC) – Robbie Brokken is an artist who has received a grant from SEMAC (Southeast MN Arts Council) to create and sell her eclectic jewelry at Bee Balm in Harmony, MN.

Bee Balm is located at 65 Main Ave. N, Harmony, MN. The City of Harmony Arts Board is sponsoring the opening reception to honor Robbie Brokken at Bee Balm Friday from 5-7 p.m.

Brokken uses antique and vintage jewelry elements to create new and unusual pieces. She based her grant on artists being able to find affordable art supplies in second-hand stores and thrift shops.

Learn more about Brokken or connect with her here.

See more of her art here.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House fire on Weston Place Southwest.
House fire leaves family without a home in Southwest Rochester
RPU
RPU: More than 3,000 customers without power in Rochester
RPD logo
Rochester Police respond to 3 overdoses in one night
Myron Glass
Longtime Rochester Lourdes coach dies at 78
RFD responded to a call for a large fire outside a commercial structure
Crews respond to northeast Rochester fire

Latest News

Austin Aspires Supports Youth Affected by the Digital Divide with $15,000 Grant from AT&T...
Austin Aspires to receive $15K Grant to support youth affected by digital divide
KTTC News Now
File image
Mantorville Fall Festival includes pet costume contest
Myron Glass
Longtime Rochester Lourdes coach dies at 78