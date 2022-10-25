Five people rescued after being trapped in underground cavern

After more than 26 hours, five people who were trapped underground in a cave have been rescued. (Credit: KNXV via CNN Newsource)
By KNXV Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEACH SPRINGS, Ariz. (KNXV) - What started as a 45-minute tour at Grand Canyon Caverns for the family of eight on Sunday afternoon turned chaotic when the elevator they went down in broke.

The family said staff urged them to walk up 21 flights of stairs to get out, but the stairs are narrow and steep, like a fire escape.

“There was no protection from anybody slipping and falling,” Sherry Jimenez said.

The cavern has a suite at the bottom, an area that the family was offered to stay in, but Sherry Jimenez’s daughter-in-law, Felicia Jimenez, had her two babies with her and had run out of diapers and formula.

Her husband, Michael Jimenez, went up and called for help after noticing no work was being done on the elevator.

Eventually, Peach Springs Fire Department came to rescue them.

“I asked the chief right when he got down there. I said immediately, ‘I need to ask you this question. Did you get a call earlier and did you guys say that you refused?’ and he was like, ‘I’ve been working all day since this morning and we have received no phone call from them about anything,’” Felicia Jimenez said.

The stairs were not an option because several family members have various disabilities and health conditions.

Before going on the tour, they said they made sure that it was handicapped accessible.

“I’m super frustrated because it’s 2022, almost 2023, and I think handicap accessible should definitely be advanced by now,” Felicia Jimenez said.

The family said after being trapped for more than 26 hours, they will not be going down into a cavern ever again.

Copyright 2022 KNXV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RPD logo
Rochester Police respond to 3 overdoses in one night
RPD logo
Rochester Police investigating two deaths
A Red Wing woman is dead after being hit by a car.
Red Wing woman dead in car crash
Myron Glass
Longtime Rochester Lourdes coach dies at 78
RFD responded to a call for a large fire outside a commercial structure
Crews respond to northeast Rochester fire

Latest News

A 4-foot alligator was found under a U-Haul truck in a Florida carport. When a man tried to...
Man bitten trying to remove alligator outside Fla. home
The 4-foot alligator was found under a U-Haul truck in a Florida carport.
Man bitten on arm in attempt to remove alligator from neighborhood
Companies like Adidas, Gap and Foot Locker have dropped the rapper known as Ye for his recent...
Multiple companies drop Kanye West over antisemitic comments
Police say the 19-year-old gunman killed a teacher and a 15-year-old girl at a St. Louis high...
Gunman left behind note with explanation for St. Louis school shooting
Miss Faye, a 78-year-old great grandmother, used her cane to help save her elderly neighbor...
Great-grandma uses cane to stop attempted purse snatching