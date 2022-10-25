Man dies after he was found unconscious in grain bin elevator

By WIFR Newsroom and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
SEWARD, Ill. (WIFR/Gray News) – An autopsy is scheduled for a 63-year-old man who died at a grain bin facility in Illinois.

Preliminary reports claim the man, an employee of ADM Grain Company, was found lying on a walkway of the grain elevator by another employee around 8 a.m. Tuesday.

First responders determined the man was in cardiac arrest and began life saving efforts. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s identity has not been released at this time while authorities notify the family.

