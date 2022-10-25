Cool sunshine will be the rule for the next several days

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Cool, dry air is settling into the region today in the wake of the storm system that brought some much-needed rainfall to the area on Monday, making for a bright and seasonable Tuesday across the area. We’ll have occasional sunshine and clouds throughout the day with a cool northwest breeze that will reach 15 miles per hour at times. High temperatures will be in the low 50s which is slightly cooler than the seasonal average and a far cry from the unseasonably warm weather we experienced over the weekend.

Expect partly sunny skies with a slight northwest breeze and high temps will be in the 50s. (KTTC)

Wind chill indices will be in the 30s and 40s today. (KTTC)

A snapshot of some of Monday's rainfall totals shows the heaviest rainfall was east of Rochester. (KTTC)

High pressure will move in tonight, providing us with clear and tranquil weather tonight. Low temperatures will be in the low 30s overnight with a hint of a northwest breeze.

Wednesday will likely be in the sunniest day of the week under that high pressure with temperatures climbing to the low and mid-50s in the afternoon. We’ll have very light northwest winds throughout the day as well.

We'll have sunny skies with light winds and high temps Wednesday will be in the 50s. (KTTC)

A weak disturbance will graze the area to the northwest, bringing some extra cloud cover to the area, but rainfall will likely skirt the area to the north. We’ll have breaks of sunshine during the day with a slight southeast breeze and high temperatures will be in the mid-50s.

Warmer air will build in for Friday and the weekend with abundant sunshine helping temperatures reach the upper 50s, several degrees warmer than the average for the final days of October.

We'll have a fair amount of sunshine throughout the week with high temps in the 50s. (KTTC)

If you’re interested in the latest outlook for Halloween which is now less than a week away, things are looking eerily quiet for our area. We’ll have a fair amount of sunshine in the area with light winds and high temperatures will be in the mid and upper 50s.

Temps will slowly climb to the upper 50s this weekend. Next week looks seasonably chilly. (KTTC)

