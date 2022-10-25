Austin teacher charged with child pornography possession

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A para-professional teacher with Austin public schools has been charged with possessing child pornography.

31-year-old Vincent Akelson, was arrested for alleged child porn on Wednesday, October 19.

In a letter to parents and students, superintendent, Dr. Joey Page, says there is no indication that students were involved.

Akelson has since posted bail and is no longer in custody.

