Austin teacher charged with child pornography possession

A para-professional teacher with Austin public schools has been charged with possessing child...
A para-professional teacher with Austin public schools has been charged with possessing child pornography.(MGN)
By Ashley Walker
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 4:56 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A para-professional teacher with Austin public schools has been charged with possessing child pornography.

31-year-old Vincent Akelson, was arrested for alleged child porn on Wednesday, October 19.

In a letter to parents and students, superintendent, Dr. Joey Page, says there is no indication that students were involved.

Akelson has since posted bail and is no longer in custody.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House fire on Weston Place Southwest.
House fire leaves family without a home in Southwest Rochester
RPU
RPU: More than 3,000 customers without power in Rochester
RPD logo
Rochester Police respond to 3 overdoses in one night
Myron Glass
Longtime Rochester Lourdes coach dies at 78
RFD responded to a call for a large fire outside a commercial structure
Crews respond to northeast Rochester fire

Latest News

The candidates fighting for Olmsted County attorney will face off in a debate tonight.
Olmsted County attorney candidates go head-to head in debate
A Red Wing woman is dead after being hit by a car.
Red Wing woman dead in car crash
Longtime Rochester Lourdes coach dies at 78
Family displaced by Southwest Rochester fire
KTTC News at 6 - VOD - clipped version - clipped version