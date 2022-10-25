Austin Aspires to receive $15K Grant to support youth affected by digital divide

Austin Aspires to receive $15K Grant to support youth affected by digital divide
Austin Aspires to receive $15K Grant to support youth affected by digital divide(wwny)
By Miranda Johnson
Updated: 47 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Austin Aspires received a $15,000 AT&T Foundation grant to support its work to help local youth affected by the digital divide Tuesday.

The grant was presented at Austin High School at 10:30 a.m.

According to the AT&T, the grant will support Austin Aspires’ A.L.O.T. (Aspires Leaders of Tomorrow) Program. The goal is to help close the digital divide by providing education to youth and families on how to access the internet, utilize various online tools and improve digital literacy.

Through the program, a Digital Navigator is housed within Austin High School as a support to students to help them overcome technology challenges and provide technology access, training, and resources.

Millions of students across the U.S. do not have reliable internet or a computer at home to complete their homework, including students in need at Austin High School.

The $15,000 AT&T Foundation grant is part of the company’s $2 billion commitment from 2021-2023 to help bridge the digital divide by connecting students to skills, resources, and opportunities for success in school and in life.

