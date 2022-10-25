Athlete of the Week - Bryn Billmeier, Lourdes Girls Soccer

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It’s a moment Bryn Billmeier will never forget.

“When it went into the back of the net it was kind of all a blur, I was just super excited,” she said.

Her fourth goal of the season though she didn’t know for sure if it was going in.

“I know that I had a chance, but I didn’t know for sure because when I shoot I keep my head down to make sure it doesn’t go over,” Billmeier said.

It was a big one as it gave Lourdes a 1-0 overtime win over PIZM in the section championship.

“I was just like proud of myself that I could put it in for my teammates cause we were keeping up the pressure on them pretty hard and I’m just glad we could come together and finish it,” she said.

For her head coach Sarah Groven it was a mix of emotions on the sideline...

“There was some excitement, some luck, some relief just a little bit of everything to celebrate that moment,” Groven said.

And it was a celebration as the Eagles hoisted the trophy earning their trip to state. But it was also a celebration of the work Billmeier’s put in to be a more offensive player.

“The last two year I was on the team I was kind of defensive and I wanted to score goals for my team,” Billmeier said.

Just another step in her growth from a freshman to now.

“I think the best part is the confidence that she has kind of gained momentum throughout her career,” Groven said. “She’s taking more chances, she’s become a little bit more of a leader on the field.”

“It’s just a testament to somebody who just doesn’t give up, somebody who understands her role on this team is significant, but how else can she contribute even if its not always on the stat sheet,” Groven said.

So for as much as this goal represents what she’s done, its also where she’s going.

“The skies the limit for Bryn on whatever she wants to do,” Groven said. “I know she likes the sideline and she likes to kind of be that owner of the sideline and we need her.”

Billmeier hopes it can end with a state title.

“It would just show all our hard work coming together. That’d be insane,” Billmeier said.

