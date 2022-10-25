8 Cuban women rescued from human trafficking situation, sheriff says

The women were being forced to engage in prostitution, law enforcement says. (Source: WFTS/FILE VIDEO/HCSO/CNN)
By WFTS staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFTS) - Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister revealed Monday morning what went into an operation to rescue eight victims of human trafficking.

The sheriff’s department said they received a tip about a possible human trafficking case last week.

The investigation found the women were forced to work at various clubs in both Hillsborough and Pinellas counties in order to pay off their debt for being brought into the U.S. from Cuba. They explained they were also forced to perform commercial sex acts through prostitution.

“Last Thursday night, we followed seven of the victims who were being escorted by one of their traffickers to the International Plaza, which is where undercover detectives made contact and facilitated their rescue,” Chronister said. “Simultaneously, we obtained a court authorized search warrant for two properties where these victims were being held and where we also recovered the eighth victim.”

According to Chronister, these women were forced to stay five women to one room in bunk beds. The remaining three victims also had to share a room.

Two suspects are behind bars and face multiple charges.

Chronister explained that all eight women received medical care and are connected with safe housing and other services thanks to a partnership with Selah Freedom, an anti-human trafficking nonprofit organization.

Copyright 2022 WFTS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

