Woman, 31 dogs die in fire at home with ‘hoard-like conditions,’ officials say

Phoenix police said an estimated 37 dogs were found in the home, many of them locked inside...
Phoenix police said an estimated 37 dogs were found in the home, many of them locked inside metal cages.(Phoenix Fire Department)
By Tianna Morimoto and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 24, 2022 at 10:49 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KTVK/KPHO/Gray News) – An 86-year-old woman and 31 dogs were killed in a Phoenix house fire Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The Phoenix Fire Department responded to the home around 12:45 p.m., when they rescued the woman and took her to the hospital. She later died from her injuries.

Phoenix police said an estimated 37 dogs were found in the home, many of them locked inside metal cages.

Firefighters were able to save six dogs and take them to the Arizona Humane Society, but 31 of the dogs didn’t make it.

AHS said two of the surviving six dogs have a “guarded prognosis.” They described the situation as seemingly being “hoard-like conditions,” with many of the dogs being underweight and having ticks, as well as matted, urine-soaked fur.

Fire officials are still investigating to find out what caused the fire.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RPD logo
Rochester Police respond to 3 overdoses in one night
RPD logo
Rochester Police investigating two deaths
A Red Wing woman is dead after being hit by a car.
Red Wing woman dead in car crash
Myron Glass
Longtime Rochester Lourdes coach dies at 78
RFD responded to a call for a large fire outside a commercial structure
Crews respond to northeast Rochester fire

Latest News

A 4-foot alligator was found under a U-Haul truck in a Florida carport. When a man tried to...
Man bitten trying to remove alligator outside Fla. home
The 4-foot alligator was found under a U-Haul truck in a Florida carport.
Man bitten on arm in attempt to remove alligator from neighborhood
Companies like Adidas, Gap and Foot Locker have dropped the rapper known as Ye for his recent...
Multiple companies drop Kanye West over antisemitic comments
Police say the 19-year-old gunman killed a teacher and a 15-year-old girl at a St. Louis high...
Gunman left behind note with explanation for St. Louis school shooting
Miss Faye, a 78-year-old great grandmother, used her cane to help save her elderly neighbor...
Great-grandma uses cane to stop attempted purse snatching