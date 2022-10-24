Where to recycle your old toilets

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – If you are like us, you may not know exactly how to recycle or dispose of an old toilet. Our Kamie Roesler replaced two toilets in her home recently and needed to get rid of the old ones. She didn’t use a plumber for the job, so she had to figure out how to get rid of the toilets herself.

Kamie is me, I am the one writing this article. I thought you might be interested in how the Olmsted County Recycle Center Plus handles your items and how much it will cost you.

Here is a full list of prices.

$12.00 - Electric Fireplace, Exercise Equipment, Grills, Large Office Chair, Love Seat (without hide‐a‐bed or recliner), Push Lawn Mower, Railroad Ties, Reclining Chair, Rocking Chair, Sectional (per piece, without hide‐a‐bed or recliner), Snow Blower, Patio Umbrella (with or without pole), Toliet, Treadmill (Descriptive examples. Not an inclusive list)

$16.00 - Automotive Car Seat, Couch ‐ single section (without hide‐a‐bed or recliner), Drill Press, Futon Mattress, , Water Softener, Riding Mower/Garden Tractor, Basketball Hoop/Base (Descriptive examples. Not an inclusive list)

$24.00 - Love seat/single sectional with hide‐a‐bed or recliner

$10.00 - Air conditioners, clothes washers & dryers, dehumidifiers, dishwashers, freezers, furnaces, hot water heaters, microwaves, conventional ovens, ranges, refrigerators, stoves, garbage disposals, heat pumps, trash compactors, & vending machines. (Descriptive examples. Not an inclusive list)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.