Scattered showers tonight; Seasonal temperatures return this week

By Sarah Gannon
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 6:14 PM CDT
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We saw a rather cloudy and wet day across southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa, as some much-needed rain returned. Scattered showers arrived early and in the afternoon and are expected to continue through the evening, wrapping up after midnight. Light rain is expected across much of the region, with moderate to heavier bands of rainfall expected in areas along and east of the Mississippi River. Up to 0.25″ of rain is expected areawide with localized higher amounts between 0.50″ and 0.75″ possible in locations along and east of the Mississippi River.

Rainfall amount tonight
Rainfall amount tonight(KTTC)

Falling temperatures are expected through the remainder of the evening and overnight as a cold front passes through the Upper Midwest. Overnight temperatures will be in the mid-30s with overcast skies. Winds will be light out of the west at 3-8 mph.

Cooler, more seasonal air settles into the region for the remainder of the week, along with a dry weather pattern. Highs in the low 50s are expected for Tuesday and Wednesday with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be light both days, out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.

Big temperature change
Big temperature change(KTTC)

Temperatures this upcoming week will be very different from the temps we saw last week. Early last week, daytime highs were in the upper 30s and low 40s early in the week, compared to the upper 70s over the past weekend.

Clouds return for Thursday with the chance for a couple of stray showers. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s with breezy winds. Temperatures are expected to warm slightly into the upper 50s for the end of the week, lasting through the weekend with abundant sunshine.

7-Day Forecast
7-Day Forecast(KTTC)

