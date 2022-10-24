Rochester Police respond to 3 overdoses in one night

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Police Department (RPD) responded to three separate overdoses on Friday night.

According to RPD, a 24-year-old man, 71-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman all recovered from the first responders using Narcan.

Police said it was Heroin or Fentanyl.

The two men were taken to Rochester St. Marys for treatment but the woman was not.

