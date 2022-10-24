One arrested after car chase in Albert Lea

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A 31-year-old man was arrested Monday after fleeing from police in his car.

According to Albert Lea Police Department, Jose Martinez, who has an active felony arrest warrant out of Mower County and no valid driver’s license, was spotted driving a 2006 Buick Lucerne on southeast Broadway Avenue in Albert Lea at 12:19 p.m.

An Albert Lea police officer tried to stop Martinez when he increased speed and fled in the vehicle. Martinez traveled east on Main Street and eventually turned northbound on Interstate 35 with two flat tires.

Martinez crashed his vehicle into the median-barrier cables just south of State Highway 30. He was then taken into custody without incident.

Martinez is being held on charges of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine and driving while impaired.

There were no injuries reported.

Albert Lea Police were assisted by the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol, and Ellendale Ambulance.

