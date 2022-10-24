Minnesota DNR announces No Child Left Inside grants

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced another phase of the No Child Left Inside grants, aimed at helping children get outside to appreciate nature.

According to the DNR, recent research indicates that youth are increasingly disconnected from nature and having more people get outdoors is crucial for the future stewardship of Minnesota’s natural resources.

Public entities and nonprofit organizations could start applying for the grants on Thursday. Grant amounts range from $5,000-$25,000.

Funding can be used for outdoor recreation equipment, transportation, and related natural resource education expenses.

The DNR will host an informational webinar at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, to review grant requirements, the application process and to answer questions.

For more information on how to apply for a grant, click here. The deadline to apply is Dec. 7.

