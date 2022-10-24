Minnesota DNR announces No Child Left Inside grants

Minnesota DNR
Minnesota DNR(kttc)
By Megan Zemple
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced another phase of the No Child Left Inside grants, aimed at helping children get outside to appreciate nature.

According to the DNR, recent research indicates that youth are increasingly disconnected from nature and having more people get outdoors is crucial for the future stewardship of Minnesota’s natural resources.

Public entities and nonprofit organizations could start applying for the grants on Thursday. Grant amounts range from $5,000-$25,000.

Funding can be used for outdoor recreation equipment, transportation, and related natural resource education expenses.

The DNR will host an informational webinar at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, to review grant requirements, the application process and to answer questions.

For more information on how to apply for a grant, click here. The deadline to apply is Dec. 7.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RFD responded to a call for a large fire outside a commercial structure
Crews respond to northeast Rochester fire
Motorcycle Crash generic
Minnesota man dies in Allamakee County motorcycle crash
RFD Captain Chuck Solseth
Longtime Rochester Fire Captain dies after battle with cancer
Haunted car wash returns
Haunted car wash brings new festivities this year
Hospitality industries in Rochester looking to find normalcy
Rochester’s downtown hospitality trying to find normalcy

Latest News

RPU
RPU: more than 3000 customers without power in Rochester
Austi-Con sees record fundraising
Austi-Con sees record fundraising
Austi-Con 2022
Austi-Con sees record fundraising
FILE PHOTO - The state Department of Fair Housing and Employment had sued Tastries Bakery in...
Judge sides with California baker over same-sex wedding cake