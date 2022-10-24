Mayo Blood Center has urgent need for O- blood donations

By Miranda Johnson
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 10:40 AM CDT
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Mayo Clinic Blood Center is putting out an urgent call for O- blood donors.

Anyone from the community (16 or older) can donate blood.

Blood donations are used patients undergoing surgeries or treatment for medical problems, such as cancer, bleeding disorders, liver damage, burns and severe bacterial infections.

To schedule your blood donation appointment, call the Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Center 507-284-4475.

Here’s where you can donate blood:

  • The Mayo Clinic Hilton BuildingLocated on the main floorOpen weekdays from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Saint Marys CampusLocated at Joseph Building, main floor, Room M-86Open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

If you are you unsure of your blood type, the blood center will help you find out.

Officials said every time you donate blood you get a physical exam. Health workers check your blood pressure, heart rate and hemoglobin and then at your next donation you can find out your blood type. Blood center officials said you must be present to receive patient information.

