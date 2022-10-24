Longtime Rochester Lourdes coach dies at 78.

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Former Lourdes coach Myron Glass died over the weekend at age 78.

Former Lourdes Athletic Director Steve Strickland confirmed his passing Monday.

According to Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL), Glass led the Lourdes Eagles girls basketball team to eight state championships and a record of 719-143 in 31 years as coach.

Glass holds the second place for most career wins as a Minnesota girls basketball coach.

Glass retired from coaching in 2014.

Funeral arrangements are yet to be determined.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.